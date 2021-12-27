Beenie Man arrested in Ghana for evading Covid quarantine

– Advertisement –





Ghanaian officials are reported to have confirmed that popular Jamaican dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, was arrested for flouting COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

The musician traveled to Ghana to perform at a number of concerts but tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

He was placed in quarantine by health officials, as was required by the country’s Covid-19 protocols.

Beenie Man was however reported by local media to have evaded quarantine in the capital, Accra and appeared on several media outlets for interviews.

The artiste went ahead to perform at the Bhim Concert organised by Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Ghanaian officials detained him when he returned to the Immigration officials at the airport for his passport.

He is also said to have procured a fake clearance certificate to enable him to break Covid-19 protocols.

Security officials say they are now investigating the issue.

Ghana has been rolling out stricter Covid-19 protocols as it works hard at containing the spread of the Omicron virus infections.

Source: Africafeeds.com

