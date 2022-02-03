Aubameyang: ‘Arteta was the only problem for me at Arsenal’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is determined to put a complicated few months behind him after falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and kickstart his career again at Barcelona.

Aubameyang, who could be handed a debut against Atletico Madrid this weekend, was unveiled by Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, having previously trained with his new squad.

“I’ve always had a dream of playing in La Liga and I think it’s an incredible opportunity for me. Since childhood that is a dream. So this is the chance of a lifetime. And of course, everyone knows that Barca is one of the best clubs in the world, so I’m here very happy,” said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona forward.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was released from his lucrative contract by the Premier League club on Monday, having not made an appearance since being disciplined in December for returning home late from an agreed trip abroad

‘It was only with him (Mikel Arteta) and he made the decision. I can’t say much, he wasn’t happy and that’s it. I can’t say more because it happened like that. He wasn’t very happy, I stayed very calm and that’s it,” said Aubameyang.

Aubameyang now joins the likes of Adama Traore who also rejoined his former club from Wolverhampton.

Sourced from Africanews