At least 15 dead as Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique and Malawi again

At least 15 people have been killed in Malawi and Mozambique as Cyclone Freddy battered the region for the second time in a month.

Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides as it made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday night before hitting neighbouring Malawi on Sunday.

Meteorologists say the looping pattern which has seen Freddy strike southern Africa twice is extremely rarely.

NGOs working in the region say the rain and high winds have caused a lot of destruction, with trees fallen down, roofs blown off, and buildings and homes damaged.

But with communications and electricity supply in the storm area still down, the full extent of the damage and the number of casualties is not yet clear.

The United Nations says however that more than half a million people are at risk of being affected in Mozambique this time round.

Freddy is on track to become the longest cyclone on record by meteorologists.

Forecasters says the cyclone is expected to leave Mozambique during the week and weaken.

