Artist uses paintings to highlight prejudice towards vitiligo

Twenty five year-old Martin Senkubuge spends much of his time locked in this small room which he has turned into an art studio on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital Kampala. He uses a charcoal based paint to create extraordinary portraits, many featuring people with the skin condition vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder which is clinically characterised by the development of white patches which are caused by a lack of working melanocytes, these are cells which produce melanin in the skin. It can appear on particular limbs or the face and it can be a very disfiguring experience for people who have the disease.