You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Village Reporter,

The list features ten highest streaming Nigerian songs on Apple Music. As expected, CKay‘s global smash hit ‘Love Nwantiti’s’ tops the list. It’s followed by Wizkid’s ‘Essence‘ feat Tems, and Fireboy‘s ‘Peru’ rounds up the top 3.

  1. ‘Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)’ – CKay
  2. ‘Essence’ – Wizkid feat. Tems
  3. ‘Peru’ – Fireboy DML
  4. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy
  5. ‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy
  6. ‘Come Closer’ by Wizkid feat Drake
  7. ‘On the Low’ – Burna Boy
  8. Free Mind’ – Tems
  9. ‘Fall’ – Davido
  10. ‘Ginger’ – Wizkid feat Burna Boy

Top Nigerian Albums of all time

  1. ‘Made In Lagos’ – Wizkid
  2. ‘African Giant’ – Burna Boy
  3. ‘Love, Damini’ – Burna Boy
  4. ‘Twice as Tall’ – Burna Boy
  5. ‘For Broken Ears’ – Tems
  6. ‘Outside’ – Burna Boy
  7. ‘A Better Time’ – Davido
  8. ‘A Good Time’ – Davido
  9. ‘Sounds From the Other Side’ – Wizkid
  10. ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps’ – Fireboy DML

Top Nigerian Artists of all time

  1. Burna Boy
  2. Wizkid
  3. Davido
  4. Fireboy DML
  5. Tems
  6. CKay
  7. Rema
  8. Omah Lay
  9. Olamide
  10. Kizz Daniel

Top Shazamed tracks by Nigerian artists worldwide [for all time of Shazam]

  1. ‘Love Nwantiti’ – Ckay
  2. ‘Calm Down’ – Rema
  3. ‘Peru’ – Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran
  4. ‘Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)’ – Nektunez & Goya Menor
  5. ‘Essence’ – Wizkid feat. Tems
  6. ‘Fall’ – Davido
  7. ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ – Joeboy
  8. ‘Finesse’ – Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju
  9. ‘On the Low’ – Burna Boy
  10. ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.