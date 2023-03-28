Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank Group, 22-26 May 2023

What: African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings

Who: The African Development Bank Group

When: 22 to 26 May 2023

Where: Sharm El Sheikh International Conference Center, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

The 58th Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and the 49th Meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 22 to 26 May 2023. The African Development Fund is the concessional arm of the Bank Group,

The theme of the 2023 Annual Meetings is Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa. It provides a framework for Bank Group Governors to share their experiences with galvanizing private financing domestically and internationally and harnessing natural capital to bridge the climate financing gap and promote the transition to green growth in Africa.

Particularly, the theme offers an opportunity for the Governors to discuss Africa’s challenges in attracting private sector financing in low-carbon investments and practical policies that governments can deploy to address these bottlenecks.

The Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group comprise statutory meetings of its Governors (finance ministers or central bank governors representing the 81 member countries – and knowledge events. Attendees will include representatives of bilateral and multilateral development agencies, leading academics and non-governmental organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

The meetings are the Bank Group’s most important event annually, attracting around 3,000 participants. They allow the organization to take stock of progress with its shareholders.

Interested journalists are invited to send a press card and an appointment letter from their media organization to [email protected] to get the reference code for online registration.

Deadline for registration: 10 April 2023 at 00:00 GMT.

Please visit the Annual Meetings website for more information: https://am.afdb.org/en

