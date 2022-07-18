American music star, Chris brown congratulates Adeleke for winning Osun election

Popular American Music Star, Chris Brown has congratulated Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Osun state Gubernatorial Elections.

Adeleke emerged victorious on Saturday after defeating the Incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

The ‘dancing senator’ scored over 400,000 votes against Oyetola’s 371,000 votes.

Adeleke is an uncle to Nigerian pop star, Davido, who is also good friends with Brown.

He shared a photo of Adeleke on Instagram with Emojis hailing the politician.

See Photo below;

