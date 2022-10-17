You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

American Music Awards: Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, Ckay Get Nominated [Full List]

Village Reporter,

Afrobeats music stars, Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay have all been nominated in various categories for the 2022 American Music Awards.

Naija News reports that the award is set to be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nigerian singing sensation, Tems earned three other nominations for her collaborative work with Future and Drake.

Tems is the most nominated Nigerian artiste with four nominations: R&B song of the year for “Essence,” collaboration of the year for Future’s “Wait For U,” rap song of the year for “Wait For U,” and Afrobeats artist of the year for “Wafrobeats artist of the year.”

Full List of Nominees:

Artist of the Year

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Favorite Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”.

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and “Encanto” cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones

Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist

BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Favorite Soundrack

“ELVIS”
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things”: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost, “Impera”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Farruko – “La 167”
J Balvin – “JOSE”
Rauw Alejandro – “Vice Versa”
ROSALÍA – “MOTOMAMI”

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G – “MAMIII”
KAROL G – “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Drake – “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker – “Still Not Over It”
The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”

Favourite R&B Song

Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA – “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Future – “I NEVER LIKED YOU”
Gunna – “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
Lil Durk – “7220”
Polo G – “Hall of Fame 2.0”

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood – “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs – “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson -“Human: The Double Album”
Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes – “Country Stuff: The Album”

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Song

Adele – “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Favourite Pop Album

Adele – “30”
Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift -“Red (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Sourced From Nigerian Music

