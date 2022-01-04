Al Duhail’s Kenyan Michael Olunga wins top scorer award

Michael Olunga was presented with the trophy for the top scorer in the last Asian Champions League on Tuesday ahead of his club’s Qatar league match with Al Duhail.

The Kenyan international did not score this time, but he was involved in the opening goal. His rush through the opposition defence allowed Belgian-Brazilian Edmilson to hit the post and then Korean Nam Tae Hee to score from a close range.

Al Duhail could not hold on to their lead. On the half-hour mark, Al Khor equalised thanks to their Moroccan international Ismail El Haddad.

Although not selected for the African Cup of Nations, the former wydadi scored his fourth goal of the season.

Al Duhail miss the opportunity to close in on leader Al Sadd. Olunga and his partners are 5 points behind Andre Ayew’s club.

