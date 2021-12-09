Africa’s space industry [Business Africa]

In this new episode of Business Africa, we explore the african space sector with our guest Sékou Ouedraogo, aeronautical engineer and president of AASO, the African Aeronautics & Space Organization.

Telecommunications, education, or even help with agriculture … when satellites support the development of Africa. More and more countries are getting into space, and the economic benefits are considerable.

Nigeria’s music: a lucrative sector

Nigerian artists make the whole world dance. We will focus on the Nigerian music industry, which as you will see is a sector that generates millions of dollars and employs thousands of people.

“Made in Senegal” food

In Senegal, consumers are increasingly attracted by local products. And this, to the delight of small local businesses, and the Senegalese government, who wants to promote it.

Sourced from Africanews