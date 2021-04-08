African Presidents and Global Leaders Back Bold Action on Climate Change Adaptation for Africa
On Tuesday, 6 April, the African Development Bank, the Global Center on Adaptation and the Africa Adaptation Initiative, brought together more than 30 heads of state and global leaders committed to prioritize actions that help African countries adapt to the impacts of climate change and “build forward better.” In a historic and united show of solidarity for a continent that contributes only 5% to global emissions, participants in this virtual “Leaders’ Dialogue” rallied behind the bold new Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program.
Click the links below to hear the powerful speeches delivered by African heads of state and government officials, development partners, international organization leaders, and the youth on why financial support towards Africa’s adaptation agenda is so crucial.
