African Development Bank to launch West Africa Regional Economic Outlook 2023

What: Launch of West Africa Regional Economic Outlook 2023 Who: African Development Bank Group When: Thursday, 27 July 2023; 14:00 (GMT) Where: Via Zoom, click here to join

The African Development Bank Group will launch the 2023 West Africa Regional Economic Outlook Report on Thursday, 27 July 2023, at 14:00 GMT

The bank launched the main African Economic Outlook report in May during the Bank’s Annual Meetings in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The West Africa Economic Outlook presents the current state of economic and social development in the region and projects the outlook for comparative analysis over time and across countries.

While analyzing the granularity of West Africa’s growth performance and outlook, the 2023 edition of the West Africa Economic Outlook examines the central question of low climate finance inflows to the region and the options to close the climate finance gap and transition to green growth.

The report, in particular, focuses on opportunities to tap private sector resources and explore ways to harness natural capital as a complementary financing option for climate and green growth in the region.

The report will serve as a tool for economic intelligence, policy dialogue and regional operational effectiveness. The findings and policy recommendations contained in the report offer robust options for policymakers at both the national and regional levels to move towards inclusive growth – one that triangulates the three pillars of sustainable development: the economic, social, and environmental imperatives.

Speakers will include Prof. Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and vice president, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management at the African Development Bank and Ferdinand Bakoup, Acting Director, Country Economics of the Bank Group, Ministers and Governors of the African Development Bank.

Click here to register in advance

English and French interpretation will be available.

Join the conversation using the hashtag #REOWestAfrica2023

