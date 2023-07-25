African Development Bank to launch East Africa Economic Outlook 2023

WHAT: Launch of the East Africa Economic Outlook 2023

WHO: African Development Bank, East Africa Regional Office

WHEN: 27 July 2023, 14:00 EAT (11:00 GMT)

WHERE: Virtual

The African Development Bank Group will launch the East Africa Economic Outlook 2023 on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

This follows the launch of the main African Economic Outlook report in May during the Bank’s Annual Meetings in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The African Development Bank’s East Africa Economic Outlook 2023 reviews the economic performance of 13 Eastern African countries over the past year. The countries are Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

It provides key economic trends in the East Africa region for 2022. The report titled: Mobilising Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in East Africa, also forecasts the medium-term (2023-2024) economic performance for the region. Furthermore, it examines options for accelerating the mobilisation of private sector financing for climate and green growth in East Africa.

The report discusses a mix of policy interventions to accelerate East Africa’s growth amid existing and emerging shocks, including climate change.

Journalists will be given the opportunity to ask questions immediately after the launch.

Click here to register to cover this event.

African Development Bank Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...