Africa Investments 

African Development Bank Group to hold virtual Annual Meetings from 23-25 June 2021

Elwin Mandowa ,

The African Development Bank Group will hold its 2021 Annual Meetings virtually, from 23-25 June, 2021. This will comprise statutory meetings of the Bank Group’s Boards of Governors, a High-level dialogue and knowledge events. During these meetings the Bank Group’s shareholders will assess progress in achieving the institution’s strategic goals and make statutory decisions.

African Development Bank Group

