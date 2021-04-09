African Development Bank Group to hold virtual Annual Meetings from 23-25 June 2021
The African Development Bank Group will hold its 2021 Annual Meetings virtually, from 23-25 June, 2021. This will comprise statutory meetings of the Bank Group’s Boards of Governors, a High-level dialogue and knowledge events. During these meetings the Bank Group’s shareholders will assess progress in achieving the institution’s strategic goals and make statutory decisions.
African Development Bank Group
Follow and like us: