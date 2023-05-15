African Development Bank Group 2023 Annual Meetings – Panel discussion on financing the Green Transition in Africa

What: SIDE EVENT: AfDB-Absa Panel discussion on financing the Green Transition in Africa

Who: African Development Bank Group; Absa Corporate & Investment Bank, Annual Meetings delegates

When: Wednesday, 24 May 2023; 17:30-19:00 Egypt time (GMT+3)

Where: Fayrouz Room, The Capital, Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center, Egypt

Join the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Absa Corporate & Investment Banking for a thought-provoking, interactive panel discussion titled Collaboration between Private and Public Sector is Essential for Financing the Green Transition in Africa on 24 May 2023 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The session, one of the key side events of the African Development Bank Group’s 2023 Annual Meetings, presents an opportunity for a frank conversation acknowledging the challenges faced by the continent in its ambition to achieve a just transition. It will also explore options and adopt a solution mindset that captures the roles of both the private and public sectors, to catalyze the green transition in Africa.

Panelists for the session are:

Boitumelo Mosako, Chief Executive Officer, Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)

Saviour Chibiya, CEO, Africa Regional Operations, Absa Group

Ramy El Dokany, Chairman, Egyptian Stock Exchange

Christopher Marks, Managing Director – Head Emerging Markets, EMEA, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd.

Ahmed Rashad Attout, Acting Director, Financial Sector Development Department, African Development Bank

Moderator: Msizi Khoza – Managing Director, Head ESG Absa Bank CIB

The African Development Bank Group’s Annual Meetings represent a unique opportunity for knowledge dissemination among decision-makers in Africa, key officials of bilateral and multilateral development agencies, leading academics and representatives of non-governmental organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

The theme for this year’s meetings is: Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa.

For more details on the African Development Bank Group 2023 Annual Meetings, click here.

African Development Bank Group