African Development Bank and Government of Liberia discuss major road project

A delegation from the African Development Bank Group recently met senior government officials in Monrovia to discuss the Government of Liberia’s request for financing of a major highway along the country’s coastline.

The proposed 444-kilometre coastal highway, from Bassa County to Grand Kru County, is expected to deliver significant economic benefits for Liberia and promote regional integration with neighbouring countries.

The visit by the Bank followed a financing request from the government of Liberia. The Bank delegation was led by its Country Manager Mr Benedict Kanu, Mr Jean-Noel Ilboudo, the Division Manager in the Infrastructure Department and the Bank’s Executive Director for Liberia, Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Sudan Mr Rufus Darkotey. Liberia’s government was represented by the Minister for Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., and Hon. Ruth Coker-Collins, Minister of Public Works.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to continue to engage in active dialogue with a view to design the highway and to ensure its successful implementation, once approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors.

The Bank delegation assured Liberia of continued support for the financing of its economic and social development projects.

African Development Bank Group

