What: The Africa Investment Forum Virtual Boardroom Sessions: Opening, Closing and Press Conference

Who: The African Development Bank Group and Africa Investment Forum founding partners

When: Opening session: 15 March (10:00 – 10:10 GMT); Closing session: 17 March (18:00 -18:15 GMT); and Press Conference (Media only): 17 March (18:15-18:45 GMT)

Where: Virtual

The Africa Investment Forum will hold virtual boardroom sessions from 15-17 March 2022. They will showcase more than $50 billion of curated bankable projects to investors. The sessions were to have been held during the Africa Investment Forum Market Days Event in December 2021, which was postponed due to the omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The boardrooms will feature projects in key priority sectors identified in the Africa Investment Forum’s 2020 Unified Response to Covid-19 initiative. The sectors include agriculture and agro-processing; education; energy and climate; healthcare; minerals and mining; information and communications technology and telecommunication; and industrialization and trade. Nine of these projects are women-led, with a potential value of $5 billion.

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina will open the virtual meetings on 15 March. He will make a closing presentation and an announcement on 17 March. A press conference will follow with the heads of the Africa Investment Forum founding partner institutions.

Launched in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum is a multi-stakeholder, multi-disciplinary platform that advances private and public-private partnership projects to bankability. It also raises capital and accelerates deals to financial closure. The Africa Investment Forum is an initiative of the African Development Bank with Africa 50; the Africa Finance Corporation; the African Export-Import Bank; the Development Bank of Southern Africa; the Trade and Development Bank; the European Investment Bank; and the Islamic Development Bank as founding partners.

The dates and times for the sessions open to the public are detailed below.

African Development Bank Group