Africa Investment Forum 2022 Market Days — Opening ceremony / Press conference

What:

Africa Investment Forum 2022 Market Days opening ceremony

Africa Investment Forum 2022 Press Conference

Who: President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, African Development Bank head Akinwumi Adesina; heads of Africa Investment Forum founding partners, and global investors.

When:

Opening ceremony: 2 November 2022, 09:15 – 11:30 GMT

Press conference: 3 November 2022, 13:30 GMT

Where: Hybrid

The Africa Investment Forum Market Days will run from 2-4 November in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. It will be the first in-person meetings since 2019. The Market Days will showcase billions of dollars in investment-ready transactions to participants from around the world.

The Market Days 2022 will officially begin at 9:15 am on 2 November with statements from Republic of Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara, and African Development Bank head Akinwumi Adesina.

The opening will be followed by a plenary session. The plenary will feature a panel of global investors.

On Thursday, a press conference will gather the heads of the eight Africa Investment Forum founding partners.

The heads are African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina; Africa50 Chief Executive Officer Alain Ebobissé; Africa Finance Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu; Africa Export-Import Bank President Benedict Oramah; Development Bank of Southern Africa Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dlamini; European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer; Islamic Development Bank Group Chairman and President Muhammad Al Jasser; and Trade and Development Bank President Emeritus and Group Managing Director Admassu Tadesse.

Media representatives seeking physical participation to the Africa Investment Forum should send a request to media@afdb.org to get a code to use in the registration platform.

To cover the press conference and all subsequent press briefings and signing ceremonies happening during the Africa Investment Forum, media representatives are invited to register here. Journalists are also invited to send their questions for the press conference in advance here.

2 November

09:15 – 09:45 GMT: Artistic performance

09:45 – 11:30 GMT: Opening Plenary and Investment Conversation

3 November

13:30 – 14:45 GMT: Press conference

Except for the opening plenary, press briefings and a closing session, the Market Days is open only to invited participants.

www.africainvestmentforum.com

African Development Bank Group