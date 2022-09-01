Africa Adaptation Summit Leaders from government, the United Nations, and business gather for first-ever global summit to focus solely on…

What: Africa Adaptation Summit

Who: The Global Center on Adaptation in collaboration with the African Union, the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Africa Adaptation Initiative and the Climate Vulnerable Forum

When: 5th September 2022 from 10:00-16:45 CEST

Where: Global Center on Adaptation floating office

Antoine Platekade 1006, 3072 ME

Rotterdam, Netherlands

The Global Center on Adaptation is hosting the Africa Adaptation Summit in collaboration with the African Union, the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Africa Adaptation Initiative and the Climate Vulnerable Forum.



Ahead of COP27, the Summit is expected to garner further support and resources for the region’s flagship Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). The program is realizing the vision of the Africa Adaptation Initiative by mobilizing $25 billion of investments by 2025 for climate adaptation in food security, resilient infrastructure, adaptation jobs and climate finance.



African Development president Dr. Akinwumi A Adesina is expected to speak alongside other global leaders.

AAAP’s funding is mobilized through upstream and downstream financing facilities endorsed by the African Union. The Upstream Financing Facility—managed by the Global Center on Adaptation—is targeting a capitalization of $250 million to attract billions of dollars of investment in proven adaptation strategies. The African Development Bank manages the Downstream Financing Facility through the climate set-aside in the 16th replenishment of the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional lending arm. To date, this dual financing strategy has enabled the AAAP to rapidly deliver impact at scale by mainstreaming adaptation into projects worth over $3 billion.

The goal of this fund is to strengthen the adaptation and resilience components of projects that need the support of multilateral development banks and other development financial institutions

Heads of State and Government attending from Africa include President Macky Sall of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union and outgoing president of Kenya and Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) Global Champion Uhuru Kenyatta, among others. Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and French President Emmanuel Macron will also speak at the summit, alongside several European Heads of State.

