AFCO: More teams continue to arrive for the tournament

More teams continue to arrive in Cameroon for the African Cup of nation tournament that begins on Sunday.

The latest to arrive are the Mauritania team led by their French coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa who will feature in Group F. This is the second time in the country’s history to feature in this much-coveted tournament.

“Obviously, Algeria are favorites because they haven’t been beaten for years and they have done very well. After that, there are three or four other very high-level nations that can make the last four, but I’m interested in Mauritania, which has a football that is progressing a lot and that we have to show at this CAN (African Cup of Nations),” said Didier Gomes Da Rosa, Mauritania coach.

Mauritania will kick off their African Cup on Wednesday against the Gambia in Limbe just before the clash between the two group favorites Tunisia and Mali.

Sourced from Africanews