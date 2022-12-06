Adefarasin says Nigeria needs exceptional presidential leader in 2023

Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has stated that it was time Nigerians got serious about the destiny of the country, and deliver it from the clutches of self-interest and greedy people.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the Experience ’17, tagged: Jesus: The exceptional one,’ the cleric said it was time to put the nation on the right track to get its economic and welfare of the people on track.

The Cleric prayed that the next president of the country in 2023 would be exceptional and put together an exceptional cabinet that will form exceptional teams for the good of the country.

He said: “Today, we stand poised on the cusp of a nationhood-determining election like no other; we know that the survival and growth of our beloved country is paramount. We, therefore, must acknowledge that the leadership we have experienced this far is a reflection of who we are as a people. Consequently, the transformation we yearn for must start with us and I mean absolutely every one of us. No one person can lead us into our prophetic destiny without galvanising every one of us in the corporate task of rebuilding a wasted nation.

“Only a shift in our perspective can veritably liberate our nation from the clutches of self-interest, greed, graft and avarice into the veritable value judgments of common interest, development, justice for all, security in all our aspects, freedom of worship, political stability, economic stability and growth, industrialisation, and the clear ascent into first-world nationhood.

There is a need to put the country back on the right track. So, regardless of who comes in (2023), I’m praying for the next president of Nigeria that he will be exceptional. He will put together an exceptional cabinet that will form exceptional teams underneath them, and that all Nigerians can follow veritably regardless of his race, tribe or creed, or ethnicity, so that we can build back Nigeria.”

He added that the media is an important tool to deliver the country from bad leadership. “You brought Nigeria back from military dictatorship. We have to bring Nigeria back from misleadership. If you (media) will learn to be the mind of the people and be a voice of democracy, then the will of the people will sound strongly and it will be stronger and taller than the power of money, the power of selfishness and the power of greed. On that note, I wish you all a great experience.”

Speaking on the programme, Adefarasin said, the experience, an annual gospel concert platformed by the House on the Rock has returned to the Tafawa Balewa Square after two years of a virtual and a hybrid version respectively due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the most remarkable things about this much-awaited event is its ability to bring together a cross section of people through music in absolute surrender to their Maker giving no thought to age, gender, race, status or religious inclination.

“It is never mere coincidence that The Experience is intentionally positioned at the end of the year, which presents the perfect opportunity for all to appreciate the Almighty for the deliverances wrought, the blessing vested and the increase given across the expanse of the year, with the certain conviction that there will be greater grace in the coming year.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music