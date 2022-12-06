You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Fecko Becomes Nigeria’s First Rapper To Perform In African MetaVerse

Village Reporter,

By Eniola Daniel

06 December 2022   |   7:54 am

Winner, of The Mic Africa season 1, Ifeanyi Ibegbunam, known as Fecko has become the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the metaverse.

Fecko

Winner, of The Mic Africa season 1, Ifeanyi Ibegbunam, known as Fecko has become the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the metaverse.

On November 30, 2022, telecom giant, MTN, hosted an Africa-first virtual concert in Ubuntuland, Africa’s metaverse, in partnership with The Mic Africa.

Fecko was among six other talented African artistes that performed in AltMTN, hence, making him the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the metaverse.

Founder, of Take Back the Mic, Derrick Ashong, introduced Fecko to the audience as a multi-talented artiste who is well-versed in graphic design, animation and tech.

Fecko performed some of his classic hit songs such as “Finally” and “Work Chop” featuring Villy and Yung Pabi from Ghana, produced by Teck-Zilla.

Expressing his delight, the artiste said: “It just dawned on me that I’m actually the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the African MetaVerse.”

“Doing a concert in the Metaverse is a really cool and innovative way to showcase your music to a wider audience. It has a wide array of opportunities for creatives, especially those in the music industry.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.