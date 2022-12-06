Fecko Becomes Nigeria’s First Rapper To Perform In African MetaVerse

By Eniola Daniel 06 December 2022 | 7:54 am Winner, of The Mic Africa season 1, Ifeanyi Ibegbunam, known as Fecko has become the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the metaverse.

On November 30, 2022, telecom giant, MTN, hosted an Africa-first virtual concert in Ubuntuland, Africa’s metaverse, in partnership with The Mic Africa.

Fecko was among six other talented African artistes that performed in AltMTN, hence, making him the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the metaverse.

Founder, of Take Back the Mic, Derrick Ashong, introduced Fecko to the audience as a multi-talented artiste who is well-versed in graphic design, animation and tech.

Fecko performed some of his classic hit songs such as “Finally” and “Work Chop” featuring Villy and Yung Pabi from Ghana, produced by Teck-Zilla.

Expressing his delight, the artiste said: “It just dawned on me that I’m actually the first Nigerian rapper to perform in the African MetaVerse.”

“Doing a concert in the Metaverse is a really cool and innovative way to showcase your music to a wider audience. It has a wide array of opportunities for creatives, especially those in the music industry.”