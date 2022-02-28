Actress Bukunmi Gifts Daughter Special Gift Ahead Of Her Birthday

Bukunmi Oluwasina, a Nollywood actress and singer, has left fans guessing after disclosing intentions to give her daughter an extraordinary gift for her first birthday.

Bukunmi wrote on her Instagram page that since her daughter’s birthday is four days away, she chose to record a version of one of her favorite songs.

When Bukunmi Oluwashina’s daughter hears the music, she grins and falls asleep quickly.

Bukunmi Oluwashina also offered a reward of 50,000 Naira to her fans and following who could correctly guess the song’s title and artist.

