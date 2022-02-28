Zimbabwe: Chaos at opposition party rally turns deadly

– Advertisement –





A chaotic scene at an opposition party rally in Kwekwe, central Zimbabwe, on Sunday turned deadly with reports of at least one death.

Local media also reported of some 10 others sustaining injuries in skirmishes at an rally ground.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters were reportedly attacked by a group of men armed with spears, machetes, iron bars and stones.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa was forced to abandon his address at the rally, according to reports.

Chamisa’s party leadership blamed supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the violence but that has been rejected by the ruling party.

There are crucial by-elections planned for March 26 but there are concerns of violence spreading ahead of these votes.

Some 28 parliamentary and 122 council seats are up for grabs and the by-elections are could test the ruling Zanu-PF party’s strength ahead of next year’s general elections.

On Saturday police used teargas and water cannons to disperse another CCC rally that had been permitted by the High Court.

Opposition parties have already been threatened of being crushed by the country’s vice-president.

Source: Africafeeds.com