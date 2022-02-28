I want my music to put smiles on people’s faces — Youngwiz Global

A 12-year-old singer, Marvelous Blessman, aka Youngwiz Global, has said he is passionate about putting smiles on the faces of people with his music.

He told Sunday Scoop, “My interest in music was inspired by my dad, who is also an artiste. I recall that one day when he came back from a foreign trip, he told me he was now a singer. I thought it was a joke until I saw him on TV and heard him on radio being interviewed for his music. That made me interested in music. On the other hand, my late mum, who was a devoted Christian, did not want me to do secular music. She usually reported me to my dad back then whenever I sang the songs of artistes such as Davido and Wizkid. She passed on sometime ago and her demise affected us badly. That incident actually made me take to singing in my quiet moments.”

On the impact he would like to make with his music, he said, “I want to touch lives with my music. I want to put smiles on people’s faces and be known for good music. I pray God helps me to achieve this.”

The young singer also stated that would like to collaborate with his older colleagues such as Wizkid, Davido, Tekno and Omah Lay.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music