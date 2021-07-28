A technology made in Rwanda serving the community

The two founders of Kwaanda lab started their company with just Rwf 5000 with an aim to create wireless electricity for all technology and electronic devices. This initiative came after they had noticed how Rwandans face issues with short-circuits and electrical shocks when charging electronics. Israel Nishimwe says his main purpose as the founder of Kwaanda labs is to limit the importation of foreign technology and to instead promote made in Rwanda technology.

“Kwaanda Labs was founded in 2018 with the target and purpose of solving social issues by using technology. Real made in Rwanda technology. Instead of bringing technology from outside the country, what we are looking for is making our own, there’s no need to go outside the country for technology. We supply home appliances for electronic devices wirelessly. How we do that, we just make a table and we embed that technology on the table or any other home asset. We make a device for a transmitter and receiver, the transmitter transmit that wireless electricity and the receiver receives the electricity wirelessly.\_”_ said James NDEKEZI, Co-founder of KWAANDA LABS.

The wireless power transfer uses an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two objects through electromagnetic induction.

“Don’t just sit down and do nothing, take the first step and look at the problems in the society, but also try to connect it with your passion, talent and dreams, because I hope that everyone has a dream and the dream has a problem to solve.” added James.

The founders of Kwaanda labs say that the wireless power transfer chargers supply electricity in an easier, faster, and affordable manner. James Ndekezi the co-founder of Kwaanda labs encourages other young people to enrol themselves in technology and solve societal issues.

Kwaanda Labs has expanded and now has several branches in different suburbs of Kigali. Wireless chargers are sold for less than 7 dollars. Transmitters cost $5. For a receiver, it is less than two dollars. Every month, the company registers about sixty clients.

Diana IRIZA, in Kigali, Rwanda, for Africanews.

Sourced from Africanews