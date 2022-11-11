50 Cent shares plan to make a movie about jailed Nigerian scammer Hushpuppi, peeps can’t wait

The world is celebrating the 11-year sentence that was handed down to popular Nigerian scammer Hushpuppi

American rapper and movie producer 50 Cent has shared that he wants to do a series about the scammer

Social media users couldn’t keep calm after hearing the news, many said they couldn’t wait for the series to hit their screens

Movie lovers are in for a treat from American rapper 50 Cent, who has promised to produce a series about jailed Nigerian scammer, Hushpuppi.

50 Cent has revealed that he will make a movie based on Hushpuppi’s life. Image: Getty Images and @hushpuppi_official.

Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Abbas became popular for flaunting his lifestyle on his Instagram page. He served nothing but soft life in snaps dressed in high-end designer clothes, travelling in lux vehicles, expensive watches and jewellery.

Abbas hogged headlines when the International Police in Dubai nabbed him after months of being investigated. According to The Business Insider, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay back $1.7 million (R30.3 million) in restitution to two fraud victims.

Taking to his social media pages after Hushpuppi was handed down his sentence, 50 Cent said he was planning to make a movie based on him. He wrote:

“For my scammers, I gotta do this one, Hushpuppi series coming soon.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm after hearing the news. Many said they are waiting anxiously for the series.

@khemestre said:

“Actually people gonna watch this.. that’s just WILD. How do u sell an airport that doesn’t exist to an international bank.”

@j_feliz11 wrote:

“Case closed , and 50 not gon add extra something to it without Hushpuppi say so.”

