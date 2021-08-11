24 family members in Nigeria die from food poisoning

Twenty-four members of a family in northwestern Nigeria died after consuming poisoned food, a local government official said Tuesday, according to Anadolu news agency.

Ali Inname, Sokoto state’s commissioner for health, said the incident occurred in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

He said a fertilizer popularly known as ‘Gishirin Lalle’ in Hausa was used as a food seasoning, as it was thought to be salt.

Anadolu further revealed that the 24 victims are said to be members of an extended family living together in a compound.

“Regrettably, the entire family who ate the meal lost their lives except two female members who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment, with very good chances of survival,” he said.

“Attempts to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive.”

The commissioner advised the public to keep poisonous chemicals from easy reach and advised residents of the state to always separate storage sites for food items from other agricultural and cosmetic items and to carefully check all ingredients and foodstuff before use.

“Wells should have covers to prevent contamination from faces of surface water after rainfall. The water should be boiled before use, especially in rural areas,” Inname added.

“Report to a health facility or isolation camp in your area early when you observe any unusual symptoms or unusual conditions,” he appealed to residents.

Sourced from Africanews