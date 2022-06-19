Zimbabwean nurses plan to go on strike
Zimbabwean nurses plan to go on strike on Monday, June 19 to denounce their poor wages and working conditions. The announcement was made through a letter addressed by several unions to the biggest hospital in the country, the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.
This is their second strike since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The previous movement in 2020, forced hospitals to turn away patients during the health crisis.
Nurses in Zimbabwe are paid about 30,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($79.37) per month, according to the unions, and are struggling to cope with the crippling inflation.