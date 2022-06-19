Zimbabwean nurses plan to go on strike on Monday, June 19 to denounce their poor wages and working conditions. The announcement was made through a letter addressed by several unions to the biggest hospital in the country, the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

This is their second strike since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The previous movement in 2020, forced hospitals to turn away patients during the health crisis.

Nurses in Zimbabwe are paid about 30,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($79.37) per month, according to the unions, and are struggling to cope with the crippling inflation.

Sourced from Africanews