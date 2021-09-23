Young Nigerian Girl With The Voice Of An Angel Gets A Surprise Call From American Superstar Rihanna, Invited To Interview By Christian- Amampour

The 17-year old Nigerian whose angelic voice captivated Nigerians and the rest of the world when a viral video of her singing and had fame knocking on her door has another thing to be cheerful about.





Salle, whose outlook in the aforementioned video reveals she comes from a poor family, wowed netizens with her unadulterated voice when she jumped on a random beat and delivered a beautiful rendition after some people discovered her talent and decided to shed light on her.

The young lady has further gotten endorsement from industry greats such as Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut, and others in this new development, American superstar Rihanna has also noticed her talent and gave her a call hours ago.





She revealed via a tweet on the page that Rihanna called her.

”I got a call from Rihanna,” she wrote.

Someone please tell me it’s a dream 😱

Amanpour inviting me for an interview 😭

This can only be God 🙏

I promise to make Africa proud, I promise. pic.twitter.com/QrT2OlzZiw — Sallè Music (@RealCallMeSalle) September 22, 2021

Check Out The Video Bellow:

Congratulations to Salle.

