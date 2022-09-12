‘You Are Truly A Gift’ – Singer Waje Heaps Praises On Davido, Nigerians React

Veteran Nigerian award-winning singer, Waje, has showered praises on her colleague David Adeleke popularly called Davido for honouring her.

Naija News reports that Waje in a post shared on Twitter on Sunday, recounted how she walked out of a place feeling honoured and with a pair of beautiful diamond earrings because of Davido’s kind words.

While describing Davido as a gift, the singer said she has been in the music industry for a long time to know that not everyone would honour or speak well about her in her absence.

She wrote: “Imagine walking out of a place feeling, honoured, and with a pair of beautiful diamond earrings cos of @davido’s kind words about u. I’ve been in this game a long time, not every1 will honour u when you aren’t present in the room. David you are truly a gift”.

The post sparked reactions from many Nigerians who affirmed that Davido is indeed a gift.

pwetty_meme wrote: “I just love Davido’s positive vibes Biko no negative energy at all”

db_naturals_ wrote: “He is truly a gift no cap”

superwoman9ja wrote: “Davido with the heart of gold”

rhukieee wrote: “Davido is a real blessing”

sylvanajohnn wrote: “That’s really nice of davido”

iamrealebere wrote: “What do u expect from a man after God’s heart (DAVID)”

hey_scenty wrote: “David just wan Njoy life catch cruise na wizkid fans de try stress am”

j_boy86 wrote: “Davido is free spirited guy and his kind heartedness will forever make him to be relevant in the music world and world at large”

