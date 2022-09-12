Singer Portable Goes Wild During Stage Performance, Nigerians Express Worry (Video)

Some Nigerians have expressed concern for controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable as he goes wild during a recent performance.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu Zeh’ hitmaker who is known for his bizarre stunts pulled up another display which many Nigerians have considered out of control.

In the video making the rounds online, Portable is seen showing off excessive energy but was held back by his bouncers.

As the performance got more intense, Portable began twisting his head while everyone watched in utmost excitement.

However, some Nigerians did not find the video funny as they claimed that Portable need to undergo therapy.

@Olamide0fficial wrote: “Portable needs help fr. We might take everything for cruise but his matter is now getting out of hand.”

@vivadaraa wrote: “Who is portable’s manager, this guy should be taken to a Neuropsychiatric hospital as soon as possible. This is not funny at all”

@Pikinstilldey wrote: “Portable might be mad, his craziness just dey increase every seconds, cos what’s this nonsense”

@taiwoalabiho2 wrote: “If Portable had gone to Headies in Atlanta and displayed his madness there in front of Grammy representatives, ambassadors and others. Omo, Ayo Animashaun actually dodged a tsunami.”

@SirDavidBent wrote: “You can’t tell me that this Portable is not suffering from one drug-related withdrawal syndrome. And there are people who actually pay to watch him perform and listen to his music? Actual real sane people? Even Terry G wasn’t as wild as this.”

@anthonystilldey wrote: “Una think say portable dey entertain people meanwhile that guy don kolo.”

@PoojaMedia wrote: “Portable’s friends must tell him the truth. He drops good songs that can rake good streams for good money & he wants to waste that on drugs or behaving that way? He can do better.”

@Tee_Classiquem1 wrote: “Terry g lay the foundation for madness in the music industry. Naira Marley lay the foundation for controversy in the music industry. Portable is taking both the madness and controversy to another level, that guy needs to be under house arrest for at least one year for therapy”

