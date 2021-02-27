World’s best FIFA esports clubs to be crowned winners this weekend

After three days of elite competition so far, just 12 teams remain in the event to fight it out for the six zone competition crowns

Teams including Astralis, Blue United and Complexity Gaming are among those hoping to be crowned zone winners

Six finals to take place over two days of competition on 27 February and 28 February

The final two teams in each of the six regions of the FIFAe Club World Cup™ have now been confirmed after a fierce competition over the first three days. The world’s most elite EA SPORTS FIFA 21 clubs are now just one win away from achieving glory for their badge and writing their name in the history books forever. Teamwork will be decisive in this special format of two individuals teaming up to write history for their club at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021.

The most competitive FIFAe Club World Cup to date saw 480 teams enter the qualifying stages of the competition, with 42 of the most skilled teams across the globe reaching the zone finals of the competition this week. Now, only the best two teams per region remain following the group and knockout stages of the event.

The following teams will compete to be crowned one of the six zone winners this weekend:

Saturday, 27 February:

Zone 1 (Oceania) 10:00 CET: Atlantide Wave vs. Dire Wolves

Zone 3 (Africa & Middle East) 14:00 CET: 25eSports vs. Tuwaiq eSports Club

Zone 5: (South America) 18:00 CET: ELS Torneios Online vs. Team FW BR

Sunday, 28 February:

Zone 2 (Asia) 10:00 CET: Blue United eFC vs. WICKED ESPORTS

Zone 4 (Europe) 14:00 CET: Astralis vs. Mkers

Zone 6: (North America) 18:00 CET: Complexity Gaming vs. New York City esports

All games will be livestreamed across FIFA’s digital channels including FIFA.gg. Results are available on FIFA.gg.

The finals in each zone will take place across the next two days, with Zone 1 (Oceania), Zone 3 (Africa & Middle East) and Zone 5 (South America) taking to the stage on Saturday before the finalists from Zone 2 (Asia), Zone 4 (Europe) and Zone 6 (North America) close out the event on Sunday. FIFAe fans can tune into the event at FIFA.gg from 10 am CET on 27 and 28 February to watch the action unfold.

FIFAe fans can also keep up to date on all the latest news from the tournament via FIFA.gg and via the FIFAe social media channels including Twitter and Instagram.

Sourced from FIFA