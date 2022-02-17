Women’s Afcon 2022: Burundi beat Djibouti, Zambia draw with Namibia

Burundi has secured a place at their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after beating Djibouti 6-1 in their second-round play-off first leg.

unranked by FIFA, the Swallows, which are now 90 minutes away from the 2022 Nations Cup as they work to reach their first major international tournament.

After beating Ethiopia 6-0 over two legs in the first round, the home side raced into a 4-1 lead by half-time in Ngozi, before adding another two goals after the break.

Zambia and Namibia played out a goalless draw in an earlier game on Wednesday.

Zambia previously reached the 2014 and 2018 Nations cups while Namibia’s only appearances were in the 2014 tournament.

Twenty countries face two-legged play-offs to qualify for the tournament in Morocco, with the first legs taking place 16-18 February and the returns between 21-23 February.

Africa’s representatives for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be decided at the Nations Cup, with the semi-finalists all booking spots in Australia and New Zealand.

Sourced from Africanews