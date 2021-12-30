Wizkid Seen Vibing Excitedly To Davido’s Song “Champion Sound”

Wizkid Balogun, a Grammy Award-winning artist, has once again surprised his Wizkid FC fans by dancing to Davido Adeleke’s song.

Wizkid can be seen dancing joyously to his alleged arch-enemy’s single ‘Champion Sound’ in a video circulating on social media.

This follows his sold-out event in Ghana, where he spoke about peace between Nigeria and Ghana, his sister countries.

Wizkid jumped excitedly when Davido’s song played in the background, despite the rumored conflict between him and the billionaire’s son.

It should be remembered that Davido once stated in an interview that he used to be a good friend of Wizzy until fans split them up by comparing them to one another.

Watch Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYEpAuLpyvL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sourced From Nigerian Music