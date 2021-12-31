South Africans remember Desmond Tutu’s fearless leadership style

South Africans are describing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as an irreplaceable fearless leader. Delivering the annual Desmond Tutu Lecture at the University of the Western Cape in 2011, Archbishop Desmond Tutu strongly criticized South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma for promoting his own interests. Tutu did not shy away from slamming former President, Thabo Mbeki’s administration on delaying the introducing of 12an HIV/AIDS drug treatment plan. Former local politician, Xolile Ngcamama says Tutu’s fearlessness made him a great leader.

“Desmond Tutu was critical about the current government. He criticized former President Thabo Mbkeli over the distribution of ARVS. He also didn’t agree with the ongoing corruption by former President Jacob Zuma.

Tutu’s leadership role expanded beyond the church. He helped lead the movement that ended the brutal regime of white minority rule in South Africa. Taxi driver, Bonisile Sifuba says the country does not have leaders in Tutu’s caliber.

” We are really hurt by his passing. We got to know him well when he was the Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. We remember the time when he put his life on the line by lying in front of a bulldozer that was sent to demolish homes. We will remember him for his good works,”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu held one of the hearings at the East London City hall in the Eastern Cape in the late 1990s. This is where Archbishop Desmond Tutu broke down in tears while hearing the atrocities of apartheid. South Africans said Tutu will be remembered for his role in bringing about justice and fighting corruption.

