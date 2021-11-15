Wizkid named Best African Act at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)
At the show, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid became the sixth Nigerian artist to be named Best African Act at the EMAs. It was also the seventh time that Nigerian act would win the gong – D’Banj won it twice, in 2007 and 2012.
When nominations were announced, Justin Bieber led with eight. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X were both tied, with six nominations, with Doja being the most nominated female act. BTS won the highest awards on the night, with four – including the maiden Best K-Pop category.