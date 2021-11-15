Fayemi assures Nigerians of eventful NAFEST commemoration

Bisi Fayemi, wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday assured Nigerians of an eventful National Festival of Arts and Culture commemoration taking place from November 14 to 20.

Fayemi gave the assurance during the command parade heralding the NAFEST 2021 at the Ekiti state Civic and Convention Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

She appreciated the National Council of Arts and Culture for giving the state the hosting right for the 2021 event.

She said: “I welcome you to Ekiti State, the land of honour, and I appreciate NCAC for deeming Ekiti State fit to host the 2021 NAFEST.

“We are immensely humbled and proud.

“Thank you so much.

“We promise to do whatever we can within our means to make it a success, though Ekiti State is way down on the ladder of states with resources but in place of this, we have compassion, kindness and integrity.

“So we hope that you will enjoy your stay in Ekiti State and we pray that as you celebrate NAFEST with us, everything will go well and smoothly and please forgive us for whatever hitches you experience during the event.

“Enjoy your stay in Ekiti State; eat plenty of pounded yam; wash them down with palm wine and lots of bush meat.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the festival is featuring different states with various forms of performances: Poems, dance, drama and music, some of which sensitised men to desist from beating their wives.

