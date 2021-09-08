“Wizkid is more relevant to Nigeria than Buhari” – Buhari Tormentor

Self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has again broken another table by averring that popular singer Ayo Balogun who is best known as Wizkid is more relevant to Nigeria than President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Table Shaker in a post on Facebook, quipped that the President’s presence in Nigeria has no impact on the nation.

He wrote:

“Wizkid is more relevant to Nigeria than Buhari. Think about it: Buhari disappeared to London for over 3 months in 2017, and it had no impact on Nigeria. In fact, our economy performed better while he was away. While we wish Buhari well, his presence is more of a nuisance to Nigeria. Whether he is here or there, his contribution to our national progress is minimal, if any. But, if Wizkid disappears for 3 months, there will be an impact felt in Nigeria and abroad. And it is not only Wizkid. As useless as #BBNaija is, if Buhari puts his national broadcast at the same time as BBNaija, even his wife, Aisha, will not watch him! Do I lie? Buhari is like the P in psychology. Totally IRRELEVANT!”