Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ is the No. 1 song on American Hip-Hop radio, as ‘Made In Lagos’ sells 200,000 copies in the US

The Hip-Hop radio chart is complied by iHeart, which owns 855 radio stations across the US.

iHeartRadio functions as the national umbrella brand for iHeartMedia’s radio network, the largest radio broadcaster in the United States. Its main competitors are Audacy, TuneIn and Sirius XM. Kid Laroi‘s ‘Stay’ featuring Justin Bieber is No. 1 overall while ‘Don’t Back Down’ by Mammoth WVH tops the Rock charts.

Meanwhile, Made In Lagos has surpassed 200,00 in equivalent sales in the US alone. It will he eligible for a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, once it reaches 500,000 in equivalent sales.

‘Blessed’ featuring Damian Marley, a song off ‘Made In Lagos‘ has also surpassed 10 million views on YouTube alone. And that’s only the audio version of the song.

Sourced From Nigerian Music