Why You Shouldn’t Give Premature Testimonies – Singer Rudeboy

Former P-Square member, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, has advised his fans not to be in a hurry to share premature testimony with others.

The ‘Reason With Me’ singer took to his Instagram Story to dish this important piece of advice.

According to the singer and songwriter, premature testimony attracts evil spirits.

In his words:

“Teach yourself not to announce testimony, until everything is sealed. Premature testimony attract evil spirit,” he wrote.

Read Also: It’d Be Hard For Women If Rich Guys Start Dating Only Rich Ladies – Singer Rudeboy

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took a swipe at ladies who love to date rich men. The singer noted that things would be hard for such ladies if rich men decide to start dating only rich women.

See his post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music