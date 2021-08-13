VIDEO: Ghanaian Female Pastor Makes Members Sing Teni’s Song During Church Service

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A Ghanaian clergywoman, Akua Ofori-Boateng, stunned the members of her church recently when she made them sing along to Nigerian singer, Teni The Entertainer’s song, Case.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the female clergy can be seen with her choristers singing and dancing to the song during their church service.

”Coz my Papa no be Dangote or Adeleke but we go dey okay” they sang cheerfully.

She captioned the video ”GOD has gone to ‘Oshodi’ for Your case. And His protection is fully over your life. Be still and know that He is God. God bless you.”

