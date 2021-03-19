Why Yorubas Are Leaving Nigeria Now! By Bayo Oluwasanmi

When I first read Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy Of The Oppressed as an undergraduate at Temple, I never imagined that Nigeria will become a laboratory of oppression. Some fled Nigeria many years ago. Others who stayed behind nervously weighed their options until mounting danger finally forced them to leave their homes behind.

Yorubas are living in a country where hunger, killing, kidnapping, rapping, poverty, insecurity, fear, unemployment, and Fulani terrorism have no specific date of departure. Yorubas are trapped in all fronts by injustice, exploitation, oppression, and violence by Fulani oppressors led by General Muhammadu Buhari. For each new day, these evils of totalitarianism arrive unannounced – with no end in sight. Yorubas are dehumanized by nourished oppression laced with death, despair, and poverty.







We have no stake in the country called Nigeria. Apart from being maximally marginalized, brutally oppressed and pulverized by Fulanis, Yorubas have become second class citizens. Indeed, we have become invisible in Nigeria. Consider the following:

President – Fulani, Chief of Staff – Fulani, Chief Justice of the federation – Fulani, Senate President – Fulani, Deputy Speaker – Fulani, Army Chief – Fulani, Navy Chief – Fulani, IGP – Fulani, NSA – Fulani, DSS – Fulani, NIA – Fulani, DIA – Fulani.

All the strategic ministries are headed by Fulanis: Defense, Finance, Education, Justice, FCT, Agriculture, Police Affairs, Aviation, Communication, Power, Water Resources, and Humanitarian Affairs.

Following key federal agencies are monopolized by Fulanis: EFCC, ICPC, NFIU, NNPC, PTDF, DPR, PPRA, PEF, NPA, NIMASA, NDIC, SEC, NAICOM, FMBN, FHA, NHIS, NPHDA, UBEC, TETFUND, SMEDAN, NYSC, BOA, DBN, BPE, NTA, NEDC, FERMA, PENCOM, NITDA, NCC, NEMA, FAAN, NAMA, NIMET, NIRSAL, NIMC, FIRS, NOA, Customs, Immigration, Prisons, Civil Defense, and Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Top 20 NNPC positions are headed by Fulanis:

GMD (Mele Kyari), Chief Finance Officer/Finance & Accounts (Umar Ajiya), Chief Operating Officer (Yusuf Usman), Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services (Farouk Garba Sa’id), Chief Operating Officer, Refining & Petrochemicals (Mustapha Yakubu), Corporate Secretary/Legal Adviser to the corporation (Hadiza Coomassie), Group GM, International Energy Relations (Omar Ibrahim), GGM Renewable Energy (Kallamu Abdullahi), GGM Governance Risk & Compliance (Ibrahim Birma), GGM NAPIMS (Bala Wunti), MD NNPC Shipping (Inuwa Waya).

MD Pipeline & Product Marketing (Musa Lawan), MD Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (Mansur Sambo), MD Duke Oil/NNPC Trading Company (Lawal Sade), MD Port Harcourt Refining Company (Malami Shehu), MD Warri Refining & Petrochemical Company (Mohammed Abah), MD Nigeria Gas Marketing Company (Abdulkadir Ahmed), MD Nigeria Gas & Power Investment Company Ltd. (Salihu Jamari), MD NNPC Medical Services (Mohammed Zango), Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (Sarki Anwalu).

If the above systematic Fulanization of “One Nigeria,” is not enough to convince few Yorubas still stubbornly cling to “One Nigeria,” that they are nothing but slaves and serfs in Nigeria, then nothing else will. Majority of Yorubas are sick and tired of Fulani terrorism, oppression, marginalization, and hegemony. Therefore, we have resolved that we are leaving Nigeria now!

[email protected]

Sourced From Sahara Reporters