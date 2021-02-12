You are here
Why My Album Had No Features – Singer, Joeboy

Joeboy

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Joeboy, has taken time to explain why his recently-released debut studio album had no features.

The singer sat down with DJ Cuppy for the next episode of her show, ‘Africa Now’ on Apple Music to discuss why the album, ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’ had no features among other things.

Read Also: People Think I’m A Good Boy, But I’m Not – Joeboy

In his words:

”I really, really wanted two of my favourite artists on the album, but I couldn’t get their verses on time. So by the time they submitted their verses, it was too late to actually add it to the album.”

The full episode will premiere on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

