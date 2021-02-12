Teni Releases Music Video Featuring Davido, ‘For You’

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, alias Teni, has finally released the music video for her highly-anticipated song featuring Davido, ‘For You’.

The ‘Case’ crooner took to her social media pages to share snippets of the full video while announcing to fans that it is now available for viewing on YouTube.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Dr Dolor Entertainment lead artist recently shared a video showing her running after Davido’s car on the streets of Lagos just to get him to feature on her upcoming album, ‘Wondaland’.

Davido, on his part, also revealed that both of them grew up together in Atlanta and he is so proud of her achievements in the music industry.