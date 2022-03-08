Why Are Online Casinos So Popular in South Africa?

– Advertisement –





Technological development and increased internet use have made casinos expand their offering to the digital space. Today, more and more operators appear in the gambling space, making gambling enthusiasts all around the globe excited to try their luck.

The South African punters share the feeling. However, land-based casinos don’t lose in popularity regardless of the trend. According to the National Gambling Board, by the end of the financial year FY 2020/21, 38 casinos were operating in South Africa.

Still, players look to enrich their experience and make the most out of the era we live in. So they enjoy online casino games.

Below, we cover the reason behind the popularity of online casinos in South Africa. But, first, we answer:

Are Online Casinos Legal in South Africa?

Online casinos are banned in South Africa. Anyone starting, managing, or gambling in online casinos (within the country’s borders) breaks the law and risks facing financial penalties.

The current situation around online gambling is paradoxical, considering South Africa allows land-based casinos, and its residents are known as passionate casino players.

Still, a considerable number of offshore online gambling platforms welcome South African players. However, these platforms exist outside the country’s borders.

Although there were speculations regarding the government taking legal actions against offshore online casinos, everything stayed at the level of rumor.

Currently, no player was prosecuted for playing in foreign-based online casinos. However, we’re yet to see what the future holds for online casinos and whether they will be legalized soon in South Africa.

What Makes Online Casino Games Appealing to South African Players

Online casino games have risen in popularity in South Africa in the past couple of years.

The increased number of smartphone users made mobile-friendly online gambling platforms a go-to place for first-time players and seasoned punters.

That’s why more and more players try to expand their list of online casinos to find a reputable site to play their favorite games.

Although land-based casinos are still a big hit in the country, the following reasons made online platforms a worthy ”opponent.”

Ease of Use

The reason punters all around the globe like online casinos is the ease of use. South African players are no different.

These platforms are especially appealing to amateurs because they are a valuable learning tool—online casinos are ideal for those interested in entering the gambling world to sharpen their gambling skills and gain experience.

In addition, the steps required to join such a platform include creating an account and making a deposit. Then, it’s up to the player to explore the offering and start playing.

Availability

The great thing about online casinos is the flexibility they offer to players.

In South Africa, for instance, all you need is to be old enough (18+ years old). Next, determine whether a particular digital gambling platform is available to South African players, and you are ready.

You don’t have to dress elegantly or be in a particular place. A smartphone, tablet, or laptop is all you need to access an online casino. But, of course, you’ll need a solid internet connection.

The Game Selection

Online gambling platforms make their game offerings resemble traditional casinos, enabling the same excitement to players, although some favor table games over slots and vice versa.

When playing in an online casino, players can try their luck and skills in various games; even try something new whenever they feel convenient.

South African players, for instance, like playing slots and table games, including roulette and blackjack, and engage in live gambling sessions.

Live casino games are top-rated because of the possibility of communicating and competing against a live dealer. In addition, everything happens in real-time, and punters can access every live casino game through mobile phones or computers.

Bonuses and Loyalty Programs

The method proven effective in attracting and keeping players involves attractive bonuses, especially for new players.

Companies want to expand their client base, and those who welcome international players, including South Africans, put a lot of effort into ensuring they are the operator worth considering.

Newcomers are usually rewarded with generous welcome bonuses, typically matching the first deposit amount. Players may use this bonus to play their favorite games.

Some online casinos offer no-deposit bonuses. You need to make an account to become eligible for such a perk. Of course, the new player bonus options vary by company, so learn as much as possible about their offering before opting for one.

In addition, online casinos must ensure that existing clients receive adequate treatment. Therefore, they create loyalty programs and offer various promotions depending on the season, motivating players to continue playing.

The list of benefits that speak in favor of online casinos is pretty appealing, so it doesn’t surprise why dedicated players such as South Africans enjoy them.

