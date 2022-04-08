Where Is Our Government? By Niyi Osundare

“We have a lot of insecurity in Nigeria. By road we are not safe. By train we are not safe”.

(From a survivor of the Abuja-Kaduna Train bomb; Mon., March 28, 2022)

Too many ills do a nation kill

Ills just as many as the corpses

That clutter every gutter

Of our callously mis-governed country

The roads are slaughter slabs

The rails only take us on terminal journeys

Every coach is a waiting coffin

The nation’s graveyards puke from unspeakable excess

“Bandits”, “terrorists”: a tardy government

Plays name-games while criminals

Rampage without restraint

Different name, same Nemesis

What do you call a nation

Where food is scarce

And peace is scarcer; where

Life sells at a thousand for one kobo?

Bandits raid the homestead

Bandits raid the streets

Bandits raid the schools

Bandits raid the temples

Bandits rack army barracks

Bandits pummel police stations. . . .

Our government fled long ago

Without leaving a forwarding address

Niyi Osundare







Sourced From Sahara Reporters