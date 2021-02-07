What Makes a Penis Attractive to Women?

– Advertisement –





Is a big penis more attractive than a mid-size model? What about a small penis? Penises might be more practical than pretty, but that doesn’t mean that women aren’t more attracted to some than others.

Research shows that some packages are, regardless of penis size, considered better-looking than others. But to men who aren’t attracted to other men, it can be confounding to figure out what kind of penis women prefer, and what makes it attractive.

Grooming? Upkeep? Shape? Slight bend? Smoothness? The long and the short of it is that when it comes to what makes a penis attractive, dimensions matter and, while there’s no clear “Golden Penis Ratio,” penis girth may be more important than people realize.

Whether you’ve been gifted with a big penis or a small penis, a penis of average girth, a pretty asymmetrical dick or one that’s straight as an arrow, remember that women seem more forgiving when it comes to what makes a penis attractive than men are.

One study by Dr. Norma Ruppen-Greeff found that women didn’t draw a distinction between men with surgically corrected hypospadias (a condition where the urethra opening is on the underside of the head) and “normal looking”, ie conventionally attractive, circumcised penises.

In fact, women rated overall genital appearance and manicured pubic hair as the most important factors in determining what makes a pretty penis. “The information may help prevent the development of shame or impaired genital perceptions about penile appearance,” Ruppen-Greeff said in a statement.

Broadly speaking, research seems to indicate that women are attracted to penis proportionality and upkeep just as much, if not more than penis size or girth.

This is encouraging for men, who can do some trimming and try not to worry so much about length, which research shows is a concern — exacerbated by internet pornography — for many men.

A ruler measurement is simply not enough to determine whether a penis is attractive to women. In fact, a girth measurement might be a better metric for measuring what women prefer.

“There is a slightly larger difference in girth preference among women, which could be interpreted to mean that girth is a slightly better predictor of penis preference,” Nicole Prause, a neuroscientist who has studied what penis size women prefer, tells Fatherly.

“There is some preference for proportionality in length and girth rather than extremes of either in isolation. We did not do any analyses specific to the diminutively-named ‘pencil dick’ but preferences tended to fall along linear length and girth.”

To Prause, women’s preference for a nice penis girth makes the most physiological sense because vaginas are not very sensitive to heat or vibration, but they have many mechanoreceptors that detect stretching and distinguish a large penis from a narrower one. Other areas like the cervix, which could be stimulated by longer penises, don’t have these “stretch detectors” and are less sensitive as a result. Still, most women prefer girth to be combined with length.

Signs of an Attractive Penis

The ratio of girth to length is just right. 6.3 inches long and 4.3 inches around were found to be ideal in one study. Circumcised is preferable for most. Groomed pubic hair goes a long way toward making a penis look attractive. For short-term commitments, bigger is better. For long-term, that attribute is out the window. It is attached to a partner who is trustworthy.

Most experiments on women’s penis predilections have historically been limited to two-dimensional pictures of penises and self-reports of past experiences. That’s why Prause had her 75 female subjects compare 33 3D-printed erect penis models.

Overall, women were attracted to big penises with the greatest length and circumference when it came to one-time partners, but preferred penises with sizes only slightly above-average length and girth for long-term partners — about 6.3 inches long and a circumference of 4.8 inches.

Interestingly, women generally remembered penises being smaller in size than they actually were when asked about them later. So no matter how big of a penis a man is packing, there are no guarantees as to what his partner is telling her friends.

“It’s worth remembering any time someone tells us about their partner’s size, bragging or denigrating, that such memories may be inaccurate or easily influenced,” notes Prause.

It’s also important to note that women ranked other characteristics like trustworthiness and overall attractiveness as more important than penis size, and most preferences had to do more with functionality than aesthetics.

What’s more, the attraction to size in one-off partners also makes sense. While a large penis might be attractive for an evening, the post-sex pain associated with partners packing a big penis makes a long-term commitment to a bigger member slightly less appealing.

In the end, size might make for an attractive penis, but people are more than the sum of their body parts, and good partners have far more important qualities than a hefty girth.

Source: Fatherly.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds