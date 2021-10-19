Webinar series on Africa and the extractive sector – Assessment of supplier development programs in the extractive sector in Africa

Who: African Natural Resources Centre, African Development Bank What: Webinar to present the findings of a report on supplier development programs in the extractive sector in Africa When: 21 October 2021; 1.00 pm-3:00 pm GMT Where: Virtual

The African Natural Resources Centre, in collaboration with Mining Shared Value (Engineers without Borders), will host a webinar on 21 October 2021 to present the findings of a report on Supplier Development Programs in the Extractive Sector in Africa: Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and critical success factors. This event will bring together policymakers, industry actors, local suppliers and financing institutions active in Africa’s petroleum and mining sectors.

African Natural Resources Centre carried out the study. It provides practical lessons from supplier development programs implemented in the extractive industries across Africa. With enhanced local content and value addition, resource-rich countries will be on the path of extractive-based industrialization, job creation and, above all, contribute to improving the quality of life of the people of Africa — which is one of the High 5 priorities of the African Development Bank.

