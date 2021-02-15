‘We want justice’: Nigerians protest at Lekki shooting site

Nigerians are demanding justice for the victims shot at by police during a deadly protest in October.

On Saturday they rallied against the reopening of the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, the site where police shot at unarmed demonstrators and the epicentre of the #EndSARS protest movement.

Amnesty International says at least 10 were killed in October.

“For the people that were shot, for the people that died, for the people that have been amputated, for the people that have lost their loved ones, we want justice. Nothing more than justice,” said one protester.

A commission was launched to investigate reports of police brutality which voted to reopen the tollgate.

A dozen protesters who rallied against the reopening were arrested.

Police on Saturday bundled about 20 protesters, some chanting “What do we want? Justice”, into black vans at the tollgate where security forces had deployed since Friday evening, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The investigation is at a standstill with representatives of the armed forces failing to appear before the panel.

“Buhari you should be ashamed of yourself,” said another protester.

“Sir, you do not deserve to be the president of Nigeria, and you should step down soon.”

Sourced from Africanews